Salman Khurshid describes Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram for braving Delhi cold in t-shirt

India

oi-Prakash KL

Congress leader Salman Khurshid called Rahul Gandhi a superhuman and described him as Lord Ram.

New Delhi, Dec 26: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday described Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram and called him superhuman for walking around Delhi in a t-shirt when the national capital is experiencing biting cold.

Salman Khurshid claimed that Rahul is walking around in freezing cold just wearing t-shirts for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus," ANI quoted Khurshid as saying at a press conference.

If the praises were not enough, Congress went ahead and compared him with Lord Ram. "Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in UP. Now that 'khadau' has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come," he added.

However, the Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms for Congress in Maharajganj, Supriya Shrinate had also hailed Gandhi for just wearing a t-shirt for Bharat Jodo Yatra. "How can one survive in 6 degrees only in a T-shirt? Such self-control, self-power is only of ascetics," he wrote on Twitter.

Interestingly, there was a face-off between Congress and BJP over Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt in September.

The BJP attacked the Congress on social media, claiming that Rahul Gandhi, who has been raising the issue of inflation during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', was wearing a t-shirt worth Rs 41,257 on Friday. The Congress had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wearing Rs 10 lakh suit.

Congress on Twitter, said, "Hey... are you scared? Seeing the crowd gathered in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Talk about the issue. Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss the clothes, then Modi ji's suit of 10 lakhs and glasses of 1.5 lakhs should be discussed. Do BJP want to discuss this?"