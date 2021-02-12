Salman urges fans not to gather outside his house on birthday

Salman Khan thanks fans for support after receiving reprieve from Raj court

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 12: Superstar Salman Khan has thanked his fans for their continued love and support, hours after a Jodhpur court dismissed Rajasthan government''s plea against him for submitting a false affidavit regarding his arms licence.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday night, Khan tweeted, "To all my fans, thank you for your love support and concern. Take care of yourself and your family. God bless and love you too."

The matter is linked to a case against Khan under the Arms Act, in which the actor had been accused of keeping arms with an expired licence and using these for poaching.

Khan was present in the court through video conferencing, when district and sessions Judge Raghvendra Kachhwal pronounced the order, acquitting him of the charge on Thursday.

This is the second time the "Bharat" star has been freed from the allegation.

Earlier, the court of the chief judicial magistrate had also absolved him of the charge, after which the state had challenged the decision in the district and sessions court.

Khan had filed the affidavit in the court in 2003 stating that he had lost his arms licence.

The public prosecutor contended that it was an act of misleading the court purposefully stating that Khan knew that his licence was not lost, but Judge Kachhwal rejected his arguments and provided relief to Khan by absolving him of the allegation.