YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories Thrikkakara Election Result 2022 Champawat Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Salman Khan, father Salim Khan receive threat letter; Police case filed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 05: Bollywood star Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter from an unknown person on Sunday.

    Salman Khan
    Salman Khan

    'The Mumbai police stated that an FIR has been filed at Bandra Police station against an unknown person and probe is underway, ANI reported.

    The threat assumes significance as it comes days after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The 28-year-old singer was shot dead by some unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

    Police suspect Moose Wala's killing to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

    Lawrence Bishnoi was allegedly involved in hatching a plan to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He belongs to the Bishnoi community, which believes blackbucks as sacred animals. He had planned to kill Khan over his involvement in a blackbuck poaching case.

    Comments

    More SALMAN KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    salman khan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X