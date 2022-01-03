Salim Parray gone: Cops gun down Kashmir’s most dreaded terrorist

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 03: The Srinagar Police have gunned down dreaded terrorist, Salim Parray in an encounter today. Parray was a dreaded terrorist who was part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

In a list that was released in August 2021, Parray was listed as the most dreaded terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir. He had managed to give the security agencies the slip many times. On November 12 2019, he had escaped from an encounter.

Srinagar police neutralised dreaded #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray along with one FT: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 3, 2022

The next on the line is Yousuf, followed by Reyaz, Abbas, Farooq,Ashraf Molvi and Zubair. Umer Mushtaq, Wakeel Shah and Saqib Manzoor are also part of the list and have been listed as the new wanted terrorists.

"Top 10 #targets: #Old #terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. #New #terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah," the Kashmir Zone Police had said in a tweet.

There have been multiple encounters in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of which a large number of terrorists including top commanders have been gunned down.

On Thursday, Inspector General of Police,, Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the security forces have been able to breach the mark of 200 terrorists in Kashmir as it has come down to 180. It is for the first time in history that local terrorists have been reduced to less than 100. Following the encounter on Wednesday in which 6 terrorists including from Pakistan were gunned down the count now stands at 85, he also said.

A senior official tells OneIndia that the high rate of success when it comes to gunning down terrorists is because of the smooth coordination between the Intelligence, Army and Police. Several moles within the establishment have been shunted out. Earlier, terrorists would have information before hand when a cordon and search operation was planned due to which they were able to escape or have an upper hand during the encounter. However this scenario has changed and they have been caught with an element of surprise, the official cited above also said.

The seamless coordination has resulted in the killing of 73 local terrorists this year. In all 128 locals had joined various groups of which 73 were killed. In December alone 24 terrorists were killed of which five were Pakistanis.

In terms of handling terrorism, the year 2021 has been better when compared to 2020. There were 238 terror related incidents in 2020 as opposed to the 182 this year. 37 civilians died in 2020, while in 2021 it was 34. The number of casualties where the armed forces were concerned were 57 and 34 in 2020 and 2021 respectively. The number of law and order incidents dropped to 77 this year when compared to 147 the previous year.

In terms of recruitment of locals into terrorist group it was 128 this year when compared to 170 in 2020. Of the 128 who joined the terror ranks this year, 73 were killed while 16 were arrested taking the number of active terrorists in Kashmir to just 39.