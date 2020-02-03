  • search
    Sailors’ honey trap: Pakistan used same set of social media accounts

    New Delhi, Feb 03: The probe into the naval spy ring case has revealed that Pakistan had used the same set of social media accounts to honey trap sailors.

    The National Investigation Agency which is probing the case found that sailors were paid small amounts of money. NIA officials tell OneIndia that the agency however learnt that no sensitive information had been passed on.

    It may be recalled that 10 sailors were arrested after a joint operation by the Intelligence Bureau and the Andhra Pradesh police. The NIA says that the probe is at a very early stage and it suspects more persons may be part of this racket.

    The honey-trap headache: The four exclusive modules in India that report to the ISI

    The honey traps were laid through the social media. The same set of accounts used in other cases were also used in the current one, the officer also added. The NIA is now in the process of identifying the person from Pakistan who was trying to penetrate into the Indian Naval system.

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 8:06 [IST]
