For second time in 4 months, KCR gives PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad a miss again

Telangana 12th result 2022 to be declared soon: how and where to check

Sai Pallavi compares ‘Kashmir genocide’ to ‘lynching’

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Jun 15: Actor Sai Pallavi has kicked up a controversy after she compared Kashmir genocide to lynching for 'cow smuggling.' Her statement has received mixed reaction, while a section of people side with Pallavi, others pointed out that both are not the same.

In an interview with a YouTube channel, Sai Pallavi said "the film named, The Kashmir Files, shows how Kashmiri Pandits were killed. Recently, there was an incident of a person being killed for carrying a cow because he was suspected to be a Muslim. After killing the person, the attackers raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Where is the difference between what happened in Kashmir and what happened recently?"

Speaking about her political leanings, Sai Pallavi said that she is ideologically neutral and was brought up that way.

Sai Pallavi is an actress that has carved a niche for herself and is most choosy when it comes to her scripts. The lady lass is known for her conservative ideology and often unleashes her prowess through the characters she plays in the films.

Currently, the actress is vigorously taking part in the promotional events of Rana Daggubati-starrer Virata Parvam, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 17.

The movie showcases Sai Pallavi in the character of Vennela, who is smitten by the ideology and writings of a Naxal, played by Rana, and falls deeply in love. So much so that she escapes her home to meet him.

Virata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula and produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. The movie is cinematographed by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani. Virata Parvam is edited by A Sreekar Prasad and the film's intriguing music is composed by Suresh Bobbili.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 23:32 [IST]