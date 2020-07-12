  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sad to see 'erstwhile colleague' too being sidelined: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sachin Pilot

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 12: Amid the simmering tension between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed the party, while backing his erstwhile colleague.

    Jyotiraditya Scindia
    Jyotiraditya Scindia

    "Sad to see my erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress," Scindia tweeted.

    Pilot arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning with some of his loyalist MLAs accusing chief minister Ashok Gehlot of sidelining attempts.

    In Pilot vs Gehlot feud, the letter that was the last straw

    A power struggle between Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, which has been on since the Congress' central leadership picked the senior leader for the chief minister's post, appears to have deepened with those in Pilot's camp claiming that there have been repeated attempts to undermine his authority.

    The latest flashpoint between the two is a notice issued to Pilot by the Rajasthan police's Special Operation Group in a case related to alleged attempts to bribe Congress MLAs to switch sides in the Rajya Sabha polls.

    The trouble in Rajasthan comes nearly four months after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed after a rebelling by Jyotiraditya Scindia following a similar power tussle.

    More JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA News

    Read more about:

    jyotiraditya scindia sachin pilot rajasthan ashok gehlot

    Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 18:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue