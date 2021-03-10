YouTube
    Sachin Vaze, Mumbai cop removed after political row in Ambani security scare case

    Mumbai, Mar 10: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh On Wednesday announced the removal of Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze from the Crime Intelligence Unit till the inquiry into the mysterious death of automobile parts dealer Mansukh Hiran is not completed.

    Sachin Vaze, Mumbai cop removed after political row in Ambani security scare case

    Deshmukh made the statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

    "Police officer Sachin Vaze will be removed from his current posting in the crime branch till the investigation is not completed. I am taking this decision in view of the rising demand from the opposition," the minister said.

    He said the Maharashtra government will conduct an impartial probe into the death of Hiran.

    Mansukh Hiran was in possession of the SUV which was found with explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani''s house in south Mumbai on February 25.

    Police said the vehicle was stolen from Hiran''s possession on February 18. The mystery deepened after Hiran''s body was found in a creek last Friday in neighbouring Thane.

    Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded action against API Sachin Vaze in connection with the death of Hiran.

    "We will take appropriate action against Vaze if he is involved in his death," Deshmukh said in the Council on Wednesday.

    However, Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar and other opposition members expressed their dissatisfaction over the government''s decision.

    "Vaze is in some way involved in the death of Mansukh Hiran. He should face legal action and should be suspended at once," Darekar said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 13:00 [IST]
