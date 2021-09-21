Who was Siddharth Shukla? The Bigg Boss 13 winner who died at the age of 40

Sachin Vashist and Jenny Kathait’s Love Story in Moon will Remind Your Bachpan Ka Pyaar

The romantic Punjabi video song "Moon" released on Youtube has an essence of the timeless melody. The title of the song echoes the very feeling of it and connects well to the catchy hook line.

The song showcases the interesting love story of Sachin Vashist and Jenny Kathait. The almost four-minute-long video perfectly encapsulates the essence of modern-day romance, where two lovers, the boy, and the girl get separated by destiny in their childhood and later reunites to discover the faith of love when they get adults.

During the course of the video, we see a candid start where the two kids (the boy and the girl), who enjoy each other company and share a strong bond together. However, destiny conspires against their cute friendship, and they get separated. The video takes a surprising turn when they get reunited in their adulthood where the boy, Sachin Vashist, sings his heart out to compliment the charming beauty of his lover played by Jenny Kathait - which puts the song's title 'Moon' into perspective.

The voices of Barry Billa and Harry Singh with Gurbhinder Khara's lyrics add soul to the song. Moon has been composed by Black Demons. The video has over 10 lakh views (and counting) on YouTube.

Sachin Vashist, who plays the handsome lover, shared the song on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Moon song is out... My first ever Punjabi music video is live on YouTube. Dwell into the feeling of love and longing in Moon." Meanwhile, Jenny Kathait, who is also a part of the video, shared it and she wrote: "when destiny separates, faith reunite the lovers."

The "Moon" has been produced under Rajesh Utmani's Panth Films and it has been directed by Shivam Khurana.