Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ slogan is baseless, says BJP MLA from UP

By
    Varanasi, Nov 19: Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and current BJP legislator from Aurai constituency in Uttar Pradesh Dinanath Bhaskar has recently annoyed his party.

    Bhaskar, a Dalit leader who was once known to be close to BSP supremo Mayawati and also served as a minister in UP earlier, recently said in a Facebook post that the BJP's "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" (collective effort, inclusive growth) slogan is without any basis. The saffron party has not taken Bhaskar's viewpoints well and there is deep resentment within the party ranks over this at the moment, said a report in Patrika.

    Bhaskar, who contested the UP Assembly election on the ticket of the BJP and won, earned the wrath of the BJP members who allegedly did not accommodate him on the stage of a rally, leaving the leader disappointed.

    'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' has been one of the BJP's main slogans since the 2014 Lok Sabha election and the saffron party has been banking on it to show how inclusive the leadership of Modi is. To trivialise it by saying it's baseless is akin to hurting the fundamentals of the BJP's politics and Bhaskar has done exactly that.

