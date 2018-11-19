  • search

Sabarimala temple row: Woman leader allowed to visit hilltop shrine to offer prayers

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sabarimala, Nov 19: Hindu Aikya Vedi leader KP Sasikala who was arrested on Saturday moved towards temple after she was allowed to have darshan by court. Sasikala was detained on Friday night after she had defied prohibitory orders. She was asked to give an undertaking that she won't camp at the temple top. Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra said she was allowed only after getting an undertaking.

    Sabarimala temple row: Woman leader allowed to visit hilltop shrine to offer prayers

    Meanwhile, a large number of BJP and RSS workers protested outside the official residence of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on late Sunday night against the detention of over 70 persons at Sabarimala Temple.

    Also Read | Sabarimala Karma Samithi calls for statewide hartal, BJP supports bandh call

    The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had gathered in front of Cliff House-- Vijayan's official residence at Nanthancode in Thiruvananthapuram.

    The BJP leaders will also be meeting Kerala governor P Sathasivam requesting to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala sabarimala woman entry kerala

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue