YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Independence Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sabarimala temple reopens for five-day monthly prayer, devotees not allowed due to Covid-19

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17: The famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala's Sabarimala is holding the five-day monthly pooja (prayers) from Monday. The temple had reopened on Sunday, on the eve of the pooja in the Malayalam month of Chingam.

    Sabarimala temple reopens for five-day monthly prayer, devotees not allowed due to Covid-19
    File photo

    According to Covid-19 protocol, the bar on the entry of devotees will continue. The temple will close on August 21 evening after monthly puja.

    It will open again from August 29 to September 2 for Onam puja and later in November for the annual festival pilgrimage season.

    Devotees not to be allowed into Sabarimala temple this month also: Kerala govt

    The Travancore Dewasom Board (TDB), which runs 1,000-odd temples in south Kerala, had decided to open all shrines under its control from August 17, Malayalam New Year Day, except Sabarimala.

    Earlier, Travancore Devaswam president N Vasu said the annual festival pilgrimage season for Sabarimala starts from November 16.

    "This is an event which has been going on for decades. The government, as well as the Travancore Devaswam board, is eager to see that the event takes place this year also but with limitations and restrictions," he said.

    More LORD AYYAPPA News

    Read more about:

    lord ayyappa sabrimala kerala coronavirus sabarimala

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue