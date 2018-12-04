  • search

Sabarimala row: Section 144 and prohibitory orders extended till midnight of Dec 8

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4: Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) was on Tuesday extended till midnight of December 8 in Sabarimala. The decision has been taken based on the report by the Special Officer and Additional Magistrate in charge.

    Sabarimala row: Section 144 and prohibitory orders extended ftill midnight of Dec 8

    [Sabarimala row: Now, Kerala govt plans 'Million women's wall' to prevent medieval 'madness']

    Earlier, the prohibitory orders were to end until midnight of December 4.

    The prohibitory orders will now continue at four places, namely Sabarimala, the base camp of Nilakkal, Pamba and Elavunkal. The order says that the ban has been enforced to make sure that pilgrims travelling to Sabarimala are safe as tensions prevail at the hill shrine.

    The order was extended following the reports of the police and the executive magistrate.

    [Sabarimala row: BJP MPs send 'SOS' to Kerala Governor seeking urgent intervention]

    On November 20, the Kerala High Court, hearing four different petitions challenging the prohibitory orders at the temple, had asked for it to be removed and for reasons to be furnished by the government to the court, explaining the need for the imposition of the same in the area.

    Section 144 was lifted at 12 am on Thursday but was put back in place for an additional four days after this.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala section 144 police kerala

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 23:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue