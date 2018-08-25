'Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas': New slogan a year before Lok Sabha elections

Gandhinagar, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday rolled out a new slogan, ''Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas'', about his government as he gave away over 1 lakh houses to women under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (rural) scheme, calling it a Raksha Bandhan gift.

The Modi government's oft-mentioned slogan has been ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'' right from the BJP's election campaign ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. This is probably his best slogan for development and used most of the time.

The new slogan is likely to resonate during General Elections in 2019.

Narendra Modi's major slogans:

(Toilet first, temple later): Build toilets first and temples later, said then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. Speaking at a function organized here for the youth, Modi said he dared to say so even though his image as a Hindutva leader did not allow him. "I am known to be a Hindutva leader. My image does not permit to say so, but I dare to say. My real thought is - Pehle shauchalaya, phir devalaya' (temple first, toilet later)," he said. Zero Defect, Zero Effect: This is aimed at improving the quality of goods produced in India. PM Modi came up with in his 65-minute long maiden speech from the ramparts of Red Fort to drive home his point.

This is aimed at improving the quality of goods produced in India. PM Modi came up with in his 65-minute long maiden speech from the ramparts of Red Fort to drive home his point. Make in India: One of the most important slogans and initiative by the Modi government, it is an initiative to encourage companies to manufacture their products in India. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 September 2014.

On October 2, 2014, PM Modi launched the nationwide Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that aims to clean up the country in the next five years. He has also nominated nine people to carry forward the campaign. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015, from Panipat, Haryana, it is a government of India scheme that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services meant for women.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015, from Panipat, Haryana, it is a government of India scheme that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services meant for women. Minimum Government, Maximum Governance: PM Modi led the BJP 2014 election campaign on slogans like 'minimum government, maximum governance'. Narendra Modi's concept of minimum government and maximum governance is said to have changed the way the government functions in his home state of Gujarat, making it more efficient. Modi himself describes the model as 'more of development politics' and similar to a 'one day' cricket match.