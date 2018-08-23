Modi in Gujarat: 'Clean India ensures people do not suffer from diseases', says PM in Junagadh

Gandhinagar, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Gujarat on Thursday for inaugurating a series of schemes and addressing a public meeting in the state.

He will distribute certificates to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin in Valsad, launch several projects in Junagadh & address convocation of Gujarat Forensic Science University in Gandhinagar today.

Here are the live updates:

The coming of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- Ayushman Bharat will transform the health sector and ensure the poor get top class healthcare and that too at affordable prices, says PM The health sector requires good doctors, paramedical staff. We also want medical instruments to be made in India. The sector must also keep pace with the technological advancements globally: PM The Government's emphasis in cleanliness is being universally appreciated. The importance to cleanliness is important because a Clean India ensures people do not suffer from diseases: PM The Government of India has started Jan Aushadhi stores, which is reducing the prices of medicines. It is important that the poor and the middle class gets access to affordable medicines, says PM Medical colleges and hospitals are coming up across Gujarat, not only helping patients but also those who want to study medicine In Gujarat, there is a constant effort to ensure adequate water reaches every part of the state. We are also working towards water conservation, says PM There are 9 initiatives, worth over Rs 500 crore, which are either being dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones are being laid. There is new energy and vibrancy in India's development journey, says PM Modi Today I could see the happiness on the faces of those who have been given their own homes: PM Modi in Junagadh Modi inaugurated several development projects including Government Civil Hospital at Junagadh, 13 projects of Junagadh Municipal Corporation and a milk processing plant at Khokharda. PM is addressing a public meeting in Junagadh PM inaugurates GMERS General Hospital in Junagadh PM Modi leaves for Junagadh, to inaugurate newly built Civil Hospital, and Girls hostel of Fisheries college. When festival of #RakshaBandhan is around the corner, nothing can be better than getting a house as a gift. Just days before the festival, gifting a house as a brother to more than 1 lakh families gives great satisfaction to me: PM Modi at a public rally in Valsad When I was the CM of Gujarat, I utilised the money to provide water facility from Umargaon to Ambaji. I had envisaged that every village and every household gets water from the tap, says PM Till now, we only heard about politicians getting their own homes. Now, we are hearing about the poor getting their own homes: PM It is my dream, it is our endeavour to ensure that every Indian has his own house by 2022: Modi in Valsad Women empowerment is our prime focus, says Modi in Valsad I got an opportunity to talk to women across the state today who got their homes under PM Awas Yojana. The wonderful homes under Yojana are being made possible because there are no middlemen, says PM While addressing a public rally in Valsad, Modi said,''Spent my early years in tribal area, witnessed shortage of water. It's the women in villages who still have to labour for drinking water. Due to the lack of availability of clean drinking water, we also become susceptible to diseases.'' Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes certificates to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Gramin in Valsad pic.twitter.com/vAxOXTYpUU — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2018 Earlier in the day, Modi distributed certificates to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) scheme in Valsad, as reported by ANI. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) scheme is a flagship housing scheme of the central government to provide housing for the rural poor.

PM Modi will attend four functions, including the convocation of the Gujarat Forensic Science University and a meeting of the Somnath temple trust in Gandhinagar's Raj Bhavan. The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at the Police Training College ground near Junagadh.

After the event in Valsad, the prime minister would go to Junagadh town in Saurashtra to inaugurate various projects, including a newly-built hospital of the Gujarat Medical and Education Research Society and two fisheries colleges at Veraval town in the Gir Somnath district, another official said.

Before leaving for New Delhi, PM Modi is also expected to hold a meeting of state-level BJP leaders to possibly discuss strategies for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, news agency IANS reported.

In 2014 general election, the BJP had won all the 26 parliamentary seats from Gujarat.