  • search

If PM Modi can wear the seat belt, then what is your excuse

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 23: What is the first thing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi do when he gets into the car? He wears the seat belt.

    If PM Modi can wear the seat belt, then what is your excuse

    The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has shared an inspiring video of the PM wearing his seat belt the moment he gets into the car. The video was shared with an objective of promoting road safety.

    Also Read | Indo-China relations a factor of stability in the world: PM Modi

    The PIB shared the video with a question: First thing the Prime Minister does when getting in his car is put his seat belt on...Whats your excuse??

    In the video, PM Modi can be seen waving is hand before sitting on the navigator seat of his SUV and wearing his seat belt.

    "Wear your seat belt" is the caption accompanying the video shared in support of the road safety awareness campaign by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways called "Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha."

    Also Read | Not a penny spent on PM's fitness challenge video

    Watch the video: 

    Read more about:

    narendra modi press information bureau road safety video

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue