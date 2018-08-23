If PM Modi can wear the seat belt, then what is your excuse

New Delhi, Aug 23: What is the first thing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi do when he gets into the car? He wears the seat belt.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has shared an inspiring video of the PM wearing his seat belt the moment he gets into the car. The video was shared with an objective of promoting road safety.

The PIB shared the video with a question: First thing the Prime Minister does when getting in his car is put his seat belt on...Whats your excuse??

In the video, PM Modi can be seen waving is hand before sitting on the navigator seat of his SUV and wearing his seat belt.

"Wear your seat belt" is the caption accompanying the video shared in support of the road safety awareness campaign by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways called "Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha."

Watch the video: