S Jaishankar's history lessons for Rahul Gandhi for 'you brought Pakistan-China together' comment

    New Delhi, Feb 2: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has responded to Rahul Gandhi's comments on the BJP government's failure to keep Pakistan and China "separate" and bring them together.

    S Jaishankars history lessons for Rahul Gandhi for you brought Pakistan-China together comment

    The Union Minister gave "history lessons" on Twitter to Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together. Perhaps, some history lessons are in order:

    "-In 1963,Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. -China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s," Jaishankar tweeted.

    The External Affairs Minister said that Pakistan and China had close nuclear collaboration from the 1970s. He pointed out that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started in 2013. "So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then?" he asked Rahul Gandhi.

    Rahul Gandhi, who was the first speaker in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address on Wednesday in Lok Sabha, "The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan & China separate...You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha.

    On Rahul Gandhi's allegations of the Government of India failing to get a guest for the Republic Day function, the External Affairs Minister said, "In Lok Sabha, @RahulGandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave. The 5 Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?"

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 20:44 [IST]
    X