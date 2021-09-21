S Jaishankar meets French, Iranian counterparts at UN, holds talks on contemporary issues

Agree with EAM: Beijing should not view ties with India through lens of third country says China

United Nations, Sep 21: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks on contemporary issues, including Afghanistan and Indo-pacific with his French and Iranian counterparts at the UN on Tuesday.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Monday to participate in the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly, started off his day with a meeting with India's "strategic partner" France.



He had elaborated discussions with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other contemporary issues. "Began the day meeting with our Strategic Partner France. A comprehensive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other contemporary issues. India and France are solid partners in the UN Security Council," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also met Iran's Foreign Minister H Amirabdollahian and held talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation. "Good to meet FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran again. Continued our conversation on strengthening bilateral cooperation. Meeting reaffirmed our convergence on regional issues," the External Affairs Minister said in another tweet.

Jaishankar and senior Indian officials arrived in New York starting Monday for the annual high-level UNGA session which returned to a more hybrid and in-person format this year after going virtual last year due to the COVID19 pandemic. During the week, Jaishankar will meet his counterparts from several member states and participate in the G-20 meeting that will focus on Afghanistan and the G-4 Foreign Ministers meeting with focus on Security Council reforms.

India will participate in three high-level meetings organised by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Climate, Energy and Food Systems. The 76th UNGA session commenced from 14 September under the Presidency of Abdulla Shahid. The high-level week - the General Debate - commenced on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden addressing world leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the General Debate on September 25.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 21:31 [IST]