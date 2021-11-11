Russian President Putin likely to visit India on December 6

New Delhi, Nov 11: Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India next month during which he would hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The one day visit is scheduled for December 6.

During his visit the two leaders are expected to sign a number of agreements. During his previous visit in 2018, the contract for the S400 air defence systems were signed. They are expected to reach India by the end of this year.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, this would be Putin's second foreign visit, the first one being in Geneva for a summit level meeting with US President, Joe Biden. He had joined the G20 Summit in Italy virtually.

India has an annual summit level mechanism with India and Japan. Till date 20 annual summit level meetings have taken place alternatively with Russia and Japan. Russia is India's largest defence partner and this sector forms the main pillar of the relationship between the two countries.

