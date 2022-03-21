YouTube
Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
    Russian must be held accountable for loss of lives in Ukraine, says Australian PM Scott Morrison

    New Delhi, Mar 21: Russia needs to be held accountable for the tragic loss of lives in Ukraine following its "terrible" invasion of that country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday at a virtual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

    In his opening remarks, Morrison also referred to the recent meeting of the leaders of the Quad countries on the Ukraine crisis and said it provided an opportunity to discuss the "implications and consequences" of the developments for the Indo-Pacific region.

    We are obviously distressed at the terrible situation in Europe though our focus is very much on Indo-Pacific," he said.

    In his comments, Modi said significant progress has been witnessed in ties between India and Australia in diverse sectors in the last few years.

    He also said the early conclusion of talks for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement will be key for boosting economic ties.

    Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 14:11 [IST]
