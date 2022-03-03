YouTube
    Russia-Ukraine: Three C-17 Globemaster of IAF carrying more than 600 Indians land at Hindon airbase near Delhi

    New Delhi, Feb 03: Three Indian Air Force C-17 aircrafts carrying Indians stranded in Ukraine being operated under Operation Ganga have arrived at Hindon Air Base near Delhi. The first Indian Air Force evacuation flight carrying 200 Indians from Romanian capital Bucharest arrived at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in the early hours today.

    Another Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft carrying 210 Indian passengers on board from Budapest in Hungary landed at Hindon Air Base. The third IAF flight carrying 208 Indian nationals reached from Poland.

    Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt received the Indian citizens on their arrival and interacted with them. In a tweet, Mr Bhatt said that he is highly obliged to IAF's crew and pilots for their round-the-clock service and support to Government's efforts in bringing Indian citizens safely back home.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 10:02 [IST]
    X