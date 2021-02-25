RSS worker killed in clash with SPDI in Kerala

YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25: An RSS worker was hacked to death in Kerala allegedly by members of the SDPI during a clash in Alappuzha district on Wednesday night.

    The victim has been identified as Rahul Krishna (22), the RSS shakha mukhya shikshak at Nagamkulangara in Wayalar village panchayat in Alappuzha.

    The SDPI had held a meeting in Nagamkulangara three days back as part of their state wide protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Kasargod last Sunday to flag off the BJP's Vijay Yatra. The SDPI had raised provocative slogans against the BJP.

    The RSS had objected to the political speeches. Later both sides took out separate marches. The police said that the RSS workers were attacked after the SDPI march and this led to the clashes and death of one RSS worker. The BJP has now called for a dawn to dusk bandh in Alappuzha on Thursday.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 25, 2021, 9:33 [IST]
