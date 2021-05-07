RSS slams Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence in West Bengal; Calls it 'pre-planned'

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be symbol of India's self-respect and pride: RSS

New Delhi, May 07: In a recent development, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence in the state calling the attacks on BJP workers as "pre-planned".

Accusing the West Bengal government of being a mute spectator, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said there is a widespread fear psychosis among the common people due to barbaric attacks on people.

"The role of state administrative machinery was completely passive and they remained mute spectators was the most heinous part of this unabated and inhuman violence. Neither the rioters are seemed to be afraid of anything nor is there any initiative by the state police and administration to control the violence," Hosabale said.

He demanded the Mamata government to effectively establish a rule of law by immediately containing violence and initiate legal action against the people responsible.

The government must instill a feeling of safety and confidence in the minds of affected people, and take necessary steps for their rehabilitation, he added and also urged the Centre to take necessary and all possible steps to establish peace in West Bengal.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP saying unable to digest defeat in the state elections they were sending central ministers to incite unrest.

She further said that at least 16 people of different political parties have lost their lives in the post-poll violence in the state and announced a compensation of Rs two lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the post-poll violence.