RSS decides not to make any comment on Rahul equating it with Muslim Brotherhood

New Delhi, Aug 27: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological guide of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has decided not to react to the provocative comments made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi who had equated the RSS with Muslim Brotherhood (Akhwanul Islam) of the Egypt. The RSS decided to completely ignore the statement of the Congress president.

A very senior RSS functionary said that there was not at any need to react to Rahul's comment on the particular issue. The RSS does not want to make any comment on such issue rather the RSS is working for the entire Hindu society of which even Rahul Gandhi is part of. So why to give so much importance to this.

The RSS believes that these are baits in which the RSS does not want to get trapped. Let him say whatever he wants to say but the RSS will refrain from making any such statement.

This is to recall that Rahul Gandhi had said that RSS was trying to change India's nature unlike any other political party in the country while speaking at the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) in London. "RSS is trying to change the nature of India. Other parties haven't tried to capture India's institutions. RSS' idea is similar to the idea of Muslim Brotherhood," said Rahul.

Another RSS leader said that Rahul needs to know and understand RSS before making any comment on it or against it. The working of the RSS is very transparent and it is spread every nook and cranny of the country.

By making such comment, he is not only disrespecting many leaders who had served the country but also the nation. The RSS is not responsible for his such thinking but will definitely not indulge in any reaction business.

So much so that he held the RSS accountable for demonetization being imposed in the country by the incistance of the RSS, Gandhi said that the very idea came from the saffron outfit. "The idea of demonetisation came directly from the RSS, bypassed the Finance Minister and RBI, and was planted in Prime Minister's head". But the RSS refused to say anything on him.