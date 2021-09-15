RSS, BJP brokers of religion: Rahul Gandhi slams after targeting Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Sep 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he could compromise with any ideology except for the ideologies of the BJP and RSS. He attacked the ruling party and its ideological mentor by questioning why Nathuram Godse killed the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

"BJP-RSS people say they're Hindu party. In the last 100-200 years, Mahatma Gandhi is the person who understood the Hindu religion & practised it. We recognise it & so do BJP & RSS' people," ANI quotes him as saying at the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress meet.

He said, "If Mahatma Gandhi gave his entire life to understand the Hindu religion so why did Godse kill him. It is a contradiction and you have to think about it,"

Gandhi also targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat by accusing the RSS of suppressing women. He added, "When you see (Mahatma) Gandhi's picture, you'll see 2-3 women around him. Have you seen a picture of Mohan Bhagwat with any woman? That's because their org suppresses women & our org give them a platform. Modi-RSS didn't make any woman PM of the country, Congress made, [sic]"

According to the Congress leader, the ideologies of his party and the ruling BJP are different. He can compromise with other ideologies, but not with the BJP and RSS' ideology. He claimed, "It's a big question for us that what's the difference b/w (Mahatma) Gandhi's, Congress', Godse's, & Savarkar's ideologies, [sic]"

Gandhi further attacked the BJP and RSS are brokers of religion and stated that the pro-Hindu party is using Hinduism to further its interest. He added, "Ye kis prakar ke Hindu hain. Ye jhoote Hindu hain. e Hindu dharm ka prayog karte hain, ye dharm ki dalali karte hain, magar ye Hindu nahin hain (What kind of Hindus are they? They are fake Hindus. They use Hindu religion, they are brokers of religion, but they are not Hindus,"

