RS MPs told to work diligently for the common good

The Code of Conduct lists that members must not do anything that brings disrepute to the Parliament and affects their credibility.

New Delhi, Dec 06: Ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released a Code of Conduct for its members. The Code of Conduct includes always taking public interest over private financial interests, not being disrespectful to other religions among others.

The chairman of the Upper House, Om Birla gave a direction for the 'Code of Conduct', informing the Chairman of a Committee. "The Proceedings of a Committee shall be treated as confidential and it shall not be permissible for a Member of the Committee or anyone who has access to its proceedings to communicate, directly or indirectly, to the media any information regarding its proceedings including its report or any conclusions arrived at, finally or tentatively, before the report has been presented to the House," ANI quoted him as saying.

Work diligently for the common good:

As per the Code of Conduct, the members of Rajya Sabha should "acknowledge their responsibility to maintain the public trust reposed in them and should work diligently to discharge their mandate for the common good of the people."

According to a Rajya Sabha communication as quoted by the agency, "They must hold in high esteem the Constitution, the Law, Parliamentary Institutions and above all the general public. They should constantly strive to translate the ideals laid down in the Preamble to the Constitution into a reality. The following are the principles which they should abide by in their dealings."

Don't disrepute the Parliament:

It also said that members must not do anything that brings disrepute to the Parliament and affects their credibility, and members must utilise their position as Members of Parliament to advance the general well-being of the people.

"In their dealings, if Members find that there is a conflict between their personal interests and the public trust which they hold, they should resolve such a conflict in a manner that their private interests are subordinated to the duty of their public office," it said adding that members must utilise their position as Members of Parliament to advance general well-being of the people.

Always take public interest over private financial interests:

According to the rules and regulations, members must always ensure that their personal financial interests and those of their immediate family members do not conflict with the public interest. If a conflict does arise, members must attempt to resolve it so that the public interest is not jeopardised.

It also stated that members should never expect or accept any fee, remuneration or benefit for a vote given or not given by them on the floor of the House, for introducing a Bill, for moving a resolution or desisting from moving a resolution, putting a question or abstaining from asking a question or participating in the deliberations of the House or a Parliamentary Committee.

Take inexpensive mementos and customary hospitality:

Members should not take a gift which may interfere with the honest and impartial discharge of their official duties. However, they may accept incidental gifts, inexpensive mementos, and customary hospitality. Members holding public offices should use public resources in such a manner as may lead to the public good.

If members are in possession of confidential information owing to their being Members of Parliament or Members of Parliamentary Committees, they should not disclose such information for advancing their personal interests, as per the rules.

Members should desist from giving certificates to individuals and institutions of which they have no personal knowledge and are not based on facts. Members should not lend ready support to any cause of which they have no or little knowledge.

Don't be disrespectful to any religion:

The 'Code of Conduct' lists that members should not misuse the facilities and amenities made available to them, they should not be disrespectful to any religion and work for the promotion of secular values and they should keep uppermost in their mind the Fundamental Duties listed in Part IVA of the Constitution.

Members of the Upper House are expected to conduct themselves with the highest levels of morality, decency, and ideals in public. Both the previous Winter Session and the Monsoon Session of 2021 saw confrontations between the Treasury benches and the opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

