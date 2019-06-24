Rs 7 lakh water bill pending: BMC declares Fadnavis’s bungalow as defaulter

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, June 24: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's Varsha bungalow as a defaulter.

An RTI query filed by activist Shakeel Ahmed revealed the CM's bungalow is yet to pay water bills amounting to Rs 7,44,981.

The BMC has also named 19 Maharashtra ministers in the list of defaulters. The others to be named are Pankaja Munde, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Eknath Shinde, Vinod Tawde among others.

Assembly elections are due in the state in October. Fadnavis would lead the campaign for the BJP this time. The BJP is hoping to win 220 seats this time. Polls would also be held in Jharkhand and Haryana simultaneously.