    Rs 7 lakh water bill pending: BMC declares Fadnavis’s bungalow as defaulter

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, June 24: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's Varsha bungalow as a defaulter.

    An RTI query filed by activist Shakeel Ahmed revealed the CM's bungalow is yet to pay water bills amounting to Rs 7,44,981.

    Rs 7 lakh water bill pending: BMC declares Fadnavis's bungalow as defaulter
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

    The BMC has also named 19 Maharashtra ministers in the list of defaulters. The others to be named are Pankaja Munde, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Eknath Shinde, Vinod Tawde among others.

    BJP firm on Fadnavis as CM even as Shiv Sena wants post on sharing basis

    Assembly elections are due in the state in October. Fadnavis would lead the campaign for the BJP this time. The BJP is hoping to win 220 seats this time. Polls would also be held in Jharkhand and Haryana simultaneously.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
