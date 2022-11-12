YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rs 1.6 lakh worth of new projects for northeast region announced by Nitin Gadkari

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 12: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced sanctioning of new projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the Northeast India region.

    Gadkari said that these projects include roads, ropeways, RoBs and major bridges across the River Brahmaputra and other water bodies. According to a statement from the ministry, Gadkari said multi-modal logistics parks had also been proposed at Udaipur in Tripura and Silchar in Assam.

    Nitin Gadkari
    Nitin Gadkari

    Gadkari said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi work to bridge the connectivity gap in the northeast and give momentum to transport infrastructure in the region in underway.

    Solving Delhi's air pollution problem little difficult but not impossible: GadkariSolving Delhi's air pollution problem little difficult but not impossible: Gadkari

    The minister further said that 50 way side amenities and 50 view points are also being developed. Once completed they would be give a significant boost to the tourism sector and economy in the region, the statement quoting the minster also read.

    Comments

    More NITIN GADKARI News  

    Read more about:

    nitin gadkari northeast

    Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X