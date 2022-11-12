Gap between rich and poor has widened, needs to be bridged: Gadkari

Rs 1.6 lakh worth of new projects for northeast region announced by Nitin Gadkari

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 12: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced sanctioning of new projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the Northeast India region.

Gadkari said that these projects include roads, ropeways, RoBs and major bridges across the River Brahmaputra and other water bodies. According to a statement from the ministry, Gadkari said multi-modal logistics parks had also been proposed at Udaipur in Tripura and Silchar in Assam.

Gadkari said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi work to bridge the connectivity gap in the northeast and give momentum to transport infrastructure in the region in underway.

Solving Delhi's air pollution problem little difficult but not impossible: Gadkari

The minister further said that 50 way side amenities and 50 view points are also being developed. Once completed they would be give a significant boost to the tourism sector and economy in the region, the statement quoting the minster also read.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12:49 [IST]