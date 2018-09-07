RRB Group D Exam 2018 admit card date, schedule

  • search

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Sep 7: The RRB Group D Exam 2018 schedule has been released. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of level 1 posts as per 7th Pay Commission will commence from September 17.

    The online mock test will be made available from September 10. Candidates will be informed about the exam city, date and shift on September 9. Call letters for the exam will be released four days prior to the CBT.

    The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and a total of 100 questions will be framed. Multiple-choice type questions will be asked and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

    Once released, the candidates will be able to download the call letters for the same from the official website - www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

    A new notification by the RRB explains the section-wise marks for various parts of the syllabus for the CBT.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 8:49 [IST]
