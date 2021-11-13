Rose Valley scam: ED seizes 7 vehicles

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Enforcement Directorate has seized seven four-wheeled cars after it recently conducted fresh raids in connection with the multi-crore rupees Rose Valley money laundering case, PTI report.

The federal probe agency said in a statement on Friday that it conducted raids on November 10 at seven locations in West Bengal following which it seized two Mahindra Bolero SUVs, a Honda City car, a Toyota Innova, a Tata Indica, a Hyundai Verna and a Mahindra XUV having total value of about ₹ 1 crore.

"These vehicles were found to have been acquired out of the proceeds of crime by the companies of the Rose Valley group," it said.

Properties worth a total of ₹ 1,103.61 crore have been attached in this case till now by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Rose Valley group of companies has been accused of collecting "huge amount of money from gullible public by floating various fake and fictitious schemes and defaulting on re-payments."

The probe found, the ED had earlier said, that several properties in West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and others states were "acquired in the name of various companies of the group by illegally diverting the funds collected from the common public".

The ED had filed a criminal case of money laundering against the firm, its chairman Gautam Kundu and others in 2014 and also later arrested him in Kolkata.

Multiple chargesheets have been filed by it in this case even as the probe continues.

