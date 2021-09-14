Rohit Khosla comes in support of the Afghan refugees. Here’s all you need to know!

The world is well-versed with how unfamiliar Afghan nationals recently became in their home country after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15. Amid these challenging times, entrepreneurs and many businesses are extending their support to thousands of refugees that were evacuated from their homeland. A majority of Afghan nationals are finding it hard to build a new life in an unfamiliar country and looking at this unfortunate situation, Delhi based entrepreneur Rohit Khosla is putting his best foot forward to temporarily house the refugees and also provide monetary support to them.

Mr. Khosla in association with various NGOs is contributing the best to help refugees from Afghanistan. There were a lot of refugees who legally flew to New Delhi from Afghanistan, and were in dire need of money and other essential requirements. In this crisis, entrepreneur Rohit Khosla made sure to help the maximum number of people who wanted accommodation facilities in the Delhi/NCR region.

The social entrepreneur besides making a monetary contribution also helped in building camps for the refugees. Speaking about it, Mr. Khosla said, "We are associated with various NGOs for quite a long time. This time it was all about standing for humanity. We built camps for refugees coming from Afghanistan. More than 500 tents have been set up wherein people are provided shelter to stay." Apart from free accommodation, Rohit Khosla donated free meals to all the refugees out there.

"We kept the religious prejudices aside, and made sure that every human is helped in the best way possible", added Mr. Khosla. In such a crisis, Rohit Khosla has been paying his visit on-site and is ensuring that the refugees are provided with all the facilities including medical and health checkups. Moreover, mental health and moral support is yet another aspect that the refugees are taken care of by him and his partnering NGOs.

Along with being a social worker and a humanitarian, Rohit Khosla is managing several businesses under his name. The alumnus of Oxford University owns and runs various ventures simultaneously. Not only is he doing tremendous work on the field, but Rohit Khosla'a work off the field has made him one of the primary examples for all the youngsters of today's generation.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 17:33 [IST]