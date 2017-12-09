R K Nagar bypolls: EC replaces returning officer

The election commission of India has replaced the returning officer for R K Nagar assembly constituency ahead of the December 21 bypoll. IAS officer Praveen P Nair has been approved by the EC to be appointed as the returning officer.

Praveen Nair will replace Velusamy as the returning officer of Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar assembly constituency. The appointment comes two days after the EC announced the final list of candidates contesting in the bypoll.

Velusamy presided as the returning officer during the nomination filing and scrutiny process. Ruckus was witnessed at his office after confusion prevailed over actor Vishal's nomination that ultimately ended in the rejection of his affidavits.

Newly appointed returning officer Praveen P Nair will now preside over the entire polling and announcement of results procedure that is expected to be completed on December 24.

OneIndia News