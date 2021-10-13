RJD's Tej Pratap’s latest fit of sulk seems over, wishes CM's chair for brother Tejashwi Yadav

Jail release likely on Monday but Lalu to return home from Delhi hospital after recovery

oi-Prakash KL

Patna, Oct 13: Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has given hints of sorting out issues with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav even as the RJD party is prepping up for the by-elections in Bihar.

Tej Pratap has been fuming over being sidelined in the party after his name was dropped from the list of star campaigners for the forthcoming Bihar by-polls. There were speculations doing rounds that he would canvas for rebel candidates for omitting his name from the 20-member list.

On Wednesday, he said that that he wishes to see his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav as the chief minister of Bihar.

"From where do you get to hear such rumours? There has never been such a thing in my mind," he said on asking over the reports of him canvassing for Mohd Jasim, an Independent candidate, in Tarapur assembly seat where his party has fielded Arun Kumar Sah.

Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav had slammed the speculations of Sanjay Kumar Yadav, another independent, was contesting the election with his support.

He had also blamed the confusion on a "Haryanvi script writer" whom he did not mention by name, though it was widely inferred as an allusion to a close aide of Tejashwi who has outshined the elder brother in the party.

When journalists sought to draw Tej Pratap's attention to the fact that amid the recent round of unpleasantness Tejashwi had taken care to extend "good wishes" to the elder brother when he took out a march on the occasion of legendary socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary, he said "I too offer my blessings to him.

"May he (Tejashwi) become the chief minister", said the 35-year-old, who seemed to have been mollified after a brief meeting with mother Rabri Devi the previous day.

However, the latest development has come as a big relief to the RJD which is trying to wrest the Tarapur and reserved Kusheshwar Asthan seats from the JD (U).

The RJD is confident of putting up a good performance in the by-polls, but it is not going to be easy as its ally Congress has fielded its own candidates in the forthcoming elections, scheduled to be held on 30 October. With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 23:25 [IST]