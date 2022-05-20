YouTube
    RJD makes 'caged parrot' jibe after CBI registers new case against Lalu Prasad Yadav

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 20: The Rashtriya Janata Dal took a dig at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), by calling it a 'caged parrot' after the central agency registered a fresh case against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter in a complaint related to the alleged "land for railway job scam."

    RJD leaders and workers protest against ongoing CBI raids at multiple locations of party chief Lalu Yadav
    RJD leaders and workers protest against ongoing CBI raids at multiple locations of party chief Lalu Yadav

    Following the FIR against Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, daughters Misa and Hema, besides several candidates, the CBI started a search operation on Friday morning at 16 locations in Delhi, Patna and Gopalganj.

    The probe agency has registered the FIR under IPC section 120-B, which deals with criminal conspiracy, and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.

    The Yadav family is facing allegations of getting several prime properties in exchange for jobs in Railways when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railways Minister from 2008 to 2009. The new case comes weeks after Yadav was released on bail in the fodder scam in which he was convicted by a special court in Ranchi.

    In 2013, Supreme Court slammed the country's premier investigation agency, CBI for being "a caged parrot" that speaks its master's voice.

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:40 [IST]
