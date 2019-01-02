RJD leader shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda

Nalanda, Jan 2: A local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was shot dead in Deepnagar police limits in Nalanda on Tuesday. Police have taken charge of the case and are investigating the matter.

According to reports, the deceased RJD leader has been identifed as Indal Paswan. Soon after Paswan was killed locals attacked and set fire to the house of the accused.

Initial investigation states that the murder took place due to personal enmity. Sub-divisional Police Officer, Nalanda said, "He was shot dead due to personal enmity. We are investigating the matter."

Last year, the mutilated body of a Rashtriya Janata Dal leader was found in Bihar's Nalanda district. Kailash Paswan was reportedly abducted on July 6. The police found Paswan's decapitated body from under the bridge. Police attributed Paswan's killing to personal enmity and booked another RJD leader.