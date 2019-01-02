  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    RJD leader shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda

    By
    |

    Nalanda, Jan 2: A local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was shot dead in Deepnagar police limits in Nalanda on Tuesday. Police have taken charge of the case and are investigating the matter.

    House of suspect set on fire by locals in Nalanda. Courtesy: ANI news
    House of suspect set on fire by locals in Nalanda. Courtesy: ANI news

    According to reports, the deceased RJD leader has been identifed as Indal Paswan. Soon after Paswan was killed locals attacked and set fire to the house of the accused.

    Initial investigation states that the murder took place due to personal enmity. Sub-divisional Police Officer, Nalanda said, "He was shot dead due to personal enmity. We are investigating the matter."

    Also Read | Ahead of Kumbh Mela, Centre approves naming of Allahabad as Prayagraj

    Last year, the mutilated body of a Rashtriya Janata Dal leader was found in Bihar's Nalanda district. Kailash Paswan was reportedly abducted on July 6. The police found Paswan's decapitated body from under the bridge. Police attributed Paswan's killing to personal enmity and booked another RJD leader.

    Read more about:

    bihar rjd nalanda

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue