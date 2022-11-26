Not all well between Nitish, Lalu; Bihar govt will not run long: Ram Vilas Paswan

RJD leader Lalu Yadav leaves for Singapore for kidney transplant

Patna, Nov 26: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav along with his family members, including Tejashwi Yadav, left for Singapore for his kidney transplant. The RJD leader has been suffering from kidney ailments for the past several years.

In the first week of December, Lalu is likely to undergo the kidney transplant surgery, according to a report.

Talking about his father's surgery, RJD leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have full faith that the operation will be successful and his well-wishers have prayed for his speedy recovery."

One of Lalu Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya will donate a kidney to him. She lives in Singapore. In a social media post on November 11, she announced that she would be donating one of her kidneys to her father.

Taking to Twitter, she had written, "Mother and father are God to me. I can do anything for them. Your best wishes have made me stronger. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. All of you are getting special love and respect. I have become emotional. I want to say my heartfelt thanks to all of you."

माँ- पिता मेरे लिए भगवान हैं. मैं उनके लिए कुछ भी कर सकती हूँ. आप सबों के शुभकामनाओं ने मुझे और मजबूत बनाया है.



मैं आप सबके प्रति दिल से आभार प्रकट करती हूँ. आप सब का विशेष प्यार और सम्मान मिल रहा है.



मैं भावुक हो गयी हूँ. आप सबको दिल से आभार कहना चाहती हूँ. pic.twitter.com/ipvrXrFitS — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 11, 2022

The RJD leader was initially not in favour of getting her daughter's kidney, but it was after pressure from her and looking at the success rate when family members donate kidneys that he relented.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has allowed Misa Bharti to travel to Singapore. The application submitted added the surgery will take place on December 5.

In October, doctors advised the RJD chief to undergo a kidney transplant during his visit to Singapore.

The RJD leader was undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS for the last several years for his kidney problem. He was not advised of kidney transplant by doctors at AIIMS but during his Singapore visit, doctors there advised him for the same.

Lalu Yadav is out on bail and has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 13:26 [IST]