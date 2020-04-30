Rishi Kapoor’s last tweet was appeal to refrain from violence towards health care professionals

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: Legendary actor, Rishi Kapoor passed away today. The actor was very active on Twitter and his tweets would generate a lot of reactions.

His last post on Twitter was an appeal to refrain from violence towards the healthcare professionals who are out there battling against the coronavirus.

An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence, stone throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind, Kapoor had tweeted on April 2.

On the same day, he had also replied to Kunal Kohli who said that none played the dafli like him. Kohli had said, nobody plays the dafli like you! In fact. Every musical instrument you've played on screen. Always looks like you're actually playing it. But the dafli. Just the best ... oh dafli waale ... dafli baja .... what a song! Made as much by the way you played it.

To this Kapoor had replied thank you. Much credit to late Shree. P.L. Raj ji the choreographer. Of course some measure of knowledge and talent is necessary of something or anything you portray on screen. I have in all modesty taken this as a compliment. Thank you Kunal.