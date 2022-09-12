Rijiju praises PM Modi for his 'day and night work for welfare of people'

Kiren Rijiju to lead Yoga day event at India's eastern-most village in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commands the faith of millions in the country because he always strives to fulfil what he says, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.

Participating in a discussion on 'Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery' organised at Deshbandhu College of Delhi University, Rijiju said Modi works day and night to ensure welfare of the people.

PM Modi inaugurates World Dairy Summit 2022

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva also participated in the discussion.