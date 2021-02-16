RIRI: Diljit Dosanjh releases 2.16 minute-long new track on Rihanna after she supports farmers protest

Rihanna: Barbados-born US singer who has India agog is more than just cult pop star

Rihanna shares topless picture wearing Lord Ganesha pendant, netizens fume

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 16: Days after facing a backlash by many for her tweet about the ongoing farmers' protests, International pop star Rihanna on Tuesday triggered yet another controversy by sharing a topless photo of her wearing a Lord Ganesha pendant.

In a photo that she shared on Twitter, the singer was seen wearing pink shorts and a diamond-studded Ganesha necklace. The tweet was accompanied with lyrics from Jamaican DJ Popcaan's 2018 song 'Naked'.

Fact check: Images of farmers’ protest in Berlin going viral now are from 2019

However, this didn't go well with the social media users.

Netizens are accusing the pop icon of hurting Hindu sentiments and insulting Hindu gods.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old singer, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, took to the microblogging site and shared a CNN news article headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police."