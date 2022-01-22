YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Revised rules on isolation facility for foreign travellers kick in today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 22: Travellers from any country arriving in India, who test Covid positive, will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility from today, but have to quarantine themselves at home according to protocols, authorities said.

    Revised rules on isolation facility for foreign travellers kick in today

    In its revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' released on Thursday, the government said foreign arrivals, who test positive, will still have to undergo home quarantine for seven days even after they test negative, and undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India, PTI reported.

    The revised guidelines came into effect from today.

    Earlier the norm was that travellers coming from any country, including those considered 'at-risk', would be managed at an isolation facility and treated according to the standard protocols, the government said.

    In the revised guidelines, this clause that mandated staying at 'isolation facility' upon arrival, has been removed.

    The government said still passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility.

    If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed according to norms, it said.

    (PTI)

    More TRAVELLERS News  

    Read more about:

    isolated travellers

    Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 16:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X