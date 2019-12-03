  • search
    Review plea doesn't challenge entire Ayodhya verdict

    New Delhi, Dec 03: A petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's November 9 judgement on Ayodhya land dispute by which the entire 2.77 acres land was granted to deity Ram Lalla was filed in the Supreme Court.

    Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, the legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, has filed the review plea saying that the judgment suffers from "errors apparent on record and warrants a review under Article 137 of the Constitution of India".

    The review petition said the SC in an attempt to balance the reliefs between the parties, condoned illegalities of the Hindu parties and allotted alternate land admeasuring 5 acres to the Muslim parties, which was neither pleaded nor prayed for by the Muslim parties.

    217 page petition filed in SC seeking review of Ayodhya verdict

    Rashidi is president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

    In the petition, he said it must be noted that the review petitioner is not challenging the entire judgment.

