    'Revenge..the killers would not be forgiven': JeM releases threat video ahead of Trump's India visit

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 16: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's India visit, terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has released a video that calls for "revenge" and says "the killers would not be forgiven".

    The video threatens the Indian government, and says "the way you harassed the Muslims and destroyed their settlements will be avenged".

    Revenge..the killers would not be forgiven: JeM releases threat video ahead of Trumps India visit

    In the video, a person citing Quran Sharif, can be heard saying: "We have heard a lot of lullabies on peace... now every excuse has gone... it's time to see things 'unrestrained'."

    10k cops to be on guard for Trump road show

    Sources say the video and its contents are Pakistan's attempt to show during Trump's tour that "Kashmiris are angry after the removal of Section 370 and they are carrying out terrorist attacks".

    Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit India on February 24-25.

    Meanwhile, security agencies have received an input related to the video that a meeting of terrorist groups was held in PoK earlier this month, and officials of ISI and Pakistan Army were also present in that meeting. It was decided in the meeting that Hizbul Mujahideen should be activated.

    According to sources, it was also discussed that terrorists operating in Kashmir should be given "more responsibility" instead of Pakistani terrorists.

    An order has been issued that Hibzul should take all "responsibilities of terror acts from Lashkar-e-Taiba and JeM.

    Trade deal set-back: Top US trade official not to visit India with Trump

    Attacks are being planned on the police, security forces and common people in urban areas to create fear among Kashmiris, sources said.

    Besides, attempts are also being made to carry out major suicide attacks on the convoys and camps of the security forces.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
