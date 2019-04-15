Revealed: What was inside the mystery black trunk in PM Modi’s chopper

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The Congress has raised concerns over the mystery box that was present in the chopper used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress Sunday demanded a probe into the alleged transportation of a "suspicious black trunk" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter during his visit to Chitradurg in Karnataka for poll campaign.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked the prime minister to come clean and said the Election Commission should inquire into the contents of the "trunk".

He said the Congress' Karnataka unit has already filed a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard. The prime minister had addressed an election rally in Karnataka's Chitradurga on April 9.

Amidst the controversy, sources tell OneIndia that the the allegations made by the Congress are baseless in nature. The box contained a teleprompter and other material that needed to be used on the dais, the source also added. The box is under the control of the SPG, the source also added.

Sharma suggested there was cash stashed in the trunk. "What was there in the trunk. If there was no cash in it, let there an inquiry be held."

The party also played a video clip claiming that the purported trunk, after being unloaded from the PM's helicopter, was shipped to a private Innova car, that Sharma alleged was not a part of the SPG carcade, and taken away.

Sharma also asked Modi to give an account of his five-year rule to the people of the country as a tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

"The Prime Minister is trying to control and change the narrative because he has no courage the face real issues," he alleged.