'Return gift or custodial torture: Video of UP cops 'beating up protesters' goes viral

Lucknow, Jun 12: A video showing UP policemen thrashing some men in prison has triggered a war of between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Samajwadi Party.However, it is not clear from the video whether the incident took place at a police station or some other place.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav condemned the police action.

"Questions must be raised on such a detention, otherwise justice will lose its power ('iqbal'). UP is No.1 in custodial deaths. UP tops in human rights violations and UP is ahead of all in Dalit atrocities," he wrote tweeting the video.

उठने चाहिए ऐसी हवालात पर सवालात

नहीं तो इंसाफ़ खो देगा अपना इक़बाल



- यूपी हिरासत में मौतों के मामले में न. 1

- यूपी मानवाधिकार हनन में अव्वल

- यूपी दलित उत्पीड़न में सबसे आगे pic.twitter.com/BCGn93LO49 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 11, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi also shared the same video with the caption "return gift for rioters."

MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi was earlier media advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reportedly, the video was shot two days ago in a police station in Saharanpur, where protests and clashes erupted after Friday prayers over the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad by two former BJP spokespersons.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested over 300 people from eight districts of the state in connection with Friday's violence during protests against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 18:19 [IST]