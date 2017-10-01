Retired Assam soldier asked to prove that he is Indian

A retired Assam soldier was asked to prove his citizenship. Kalahikash resident Mohd Azmal Hoque, who retired from the Army after a 30-year-long service a year back got a notice from the Foreigner's Tribunal landed.

The notice, which has put him in the 'doubtful-voter' category, has asked him to prove that he is an Indian citizen by appearing in the local tribunal and furnishing relevant documents.

Hoque says that he missed the first date on September 11 as the notice landed at his doorstep later. He now has to depose on October 13.

The retired soldier is livid. He last held the rank of a Junior Commissioned Officer when he retired.

The Assam police which is now seized off the matter says that they are looking into it. We are trying to find out why the notice was issued, the DGP of Assam said.

OneIndia News