oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 7: Resumption of flights between India and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is a complicated and sensitive issue, Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

He said that various factors will be taken into account before taking the decision on the resumption. "I don't have any update on the resumption of the flights. It is a complicated and sensitive issue. There are various factors that need to be taken into account," ANI quotes Bagchi as saying.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the official name of the country after the extremist group came into power, had recently written to DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) urging India to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan (Kabul).

In a letter dated September 7, 2021, CAA's Acting Minister Alhaj Hameedullah Akhunzada requested the DGCA to permit commercial flights of Ariana Afghan airline and Kam Air between India and Afghanistan."As you are well informed that recently the Kabul airport was damaged and (left) dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal," the letter said.

"The intention of this letter is to keep the smooth passenger movement between two countries based on signed MoU and our national carriers (Ariana Afghan airline and Kam Air) aim to commence their scheduled flights," it added.

After the Taliban takeover, India had stopped all commercial flight operations to Kabul.

Responding to the vandalisation of Gurudwara in Kabul two days ago, Arindam Bagchi said that it raises concerns not just for India but for the international community. "Obviously it raised concerns not just for us, but I suppose across the world. It is important that the international community continue to insist on the fulfilment of goals outlined in the UN Security Council resolution," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 20:08 [IST]