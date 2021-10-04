Restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi shares his feeling of being one of the best in the business

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

When we sit back on a couch after a hard-working day, one of the first things to come to our mind is the desire to eat a scrumptious meal in a place that promises great music, aesthetic decor, and an unmatchable ambiance that instantly reduces our stress and puts us in a good mood. And we have Mumbai's leading restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi to thank for that.

Over the last few years, he's taken over the baton of not just serving delectables but also a fun hangout place. For the uninitiated, he's the man behind some of Mumbai's coolest places including London Taxi, Butterfly High, and Silly. Dhaval began his journey with a small food joint in Ghatkopar which then went on to become a one-stop destination for modern Indian cuisine. He then went on to build a franchise of Falafels that has expanded to 10 outlets across the city.

It takes a lot more than just hard work and courage to become such a successful restaurateur. Speaking about the same, Dhaval said, "The three things to which I would contribute my success would-be discipline, hard work and lifestyle. It's important to micro-manage and delegate work and most importantly your food should be the aspect that draws the most attention. Innovation and keeping up with new changes in the industry is the key to staying relevant and keeping up with the new tastes and preferences of your customers. Every time a customer walks in, it is my aim that they leave trying a new and unique dish and are able to expand their knowledge and likeliness of food."

Dhaval himself is a hardcore foodie and his knowledge in food has allowed him to delve deep into the subject and allow him to build as well as expand his love for food across horizons. Apart from food, he loves to travel and every time he visits a new destination, he ensures to try the local cuisine that allows him to understand the city as well as its culture better.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 12:53 [IST]