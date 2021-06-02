Rest assured, all will be vaccinated by December: Kishan Reddy

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 02: Be rest assured that everyone will get the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy said. He said that everyone will get the vaccination by December. He was speaking to pharmaceutical companies.

"The government has made action plans to vaccinate all by end of December (2021) and for production of 250 crore vaccine doses after speaking to several pharma companies. Sputnik arrived in Hyderabad yesterday, discussions are on to get Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson too," ANI quoted the union home minister of state as saying.

He said that India stands third compared to other countries in terms of vaccinating citizens. We have simplified import rules so that private hospitals can import the vaccines. The vaccination drive will run for the next 7-8 months and be rest assured that everyone will be vaccinated.

Reddy made the comments in the backdrop of the DGCI saying that it has done away with the specific trials of COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by other international regulatory bodies. This would clear the way for foreign vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer for the nation's urgent requirement.