'Responsible social ecosystem': New minister's first post on Koo on IT rules

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 11: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday debuted on Koo and said the recently introduced IT rules are empowering and will ensure responsible social media ecosystem in India.

"Reviewed the implementation and compliance of Information Technology Rules, 2021 along with my colleague Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Ji. These guidelines are empowering and protecting users and will ensure a safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India, he posted.

The statement comes on a day, Twitter India appointed Vinay Prakash as the resident grievance officer for India, In compliance with the I-T rules.

At a time when the government is at loggerheads with Twitter, former IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnaw was appointment as the new IT minister replacing senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The new IT minister has said that the law of the land is supreme, and Twitter will have to fall in line with the new social media and intermediary guidelines.

"Whoever is a citizen of India and those who stay in India will have to abide by the laws of the country," he said while addressing journalists at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.

Story first published: Sunday, July 11, 2021, 15:51 [IST]