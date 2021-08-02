Respect our privacy for our children’s sake: Shilpa Shetty on Raj Kundra porn case

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 02: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has issued a statement in reaction to the ongoing Raj Kundra pornographic film case.

"Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumors and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf, she posted.

"Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity "Never complain, never explain". All I will say is, as it's an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary," she added.

''As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a Mother - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,'' she wrote in a post.

"I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down," she said.

"So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course, she concluded with the line 'Satyamev Jayate!'

Kundra, 45, was arrested by the crime branch on July 19, in a case, which it said related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.